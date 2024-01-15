Petterson scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Petterson's goal was his 23rd of the season, and it came on the power play. He also added a plus-1 rating with three shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit with two faceoff wins in three attempts across 19:59 of ice time. The 25-year-old Swedish pivot has been on fire in January, striking for 10 goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating across eight games.