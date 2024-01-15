Petterson scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout road loss against the Blue Jackets.
Petterson's goal was his 23rd of the season, and it came on the power play. He also added a plus-1 rating with three shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit with two faceoff wins in three attempts across 19:59 of ice time. The 25-year-old Swedish pivot has been on fire in January, striking for 10 goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating across eight games.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Another four points in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Posts four points in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Reunited and it feels so good•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: One of each in victory•