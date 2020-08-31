Pettersson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Pettersson tied the game at one with his first-period marker, but that lasted just 2:04 before Chandler Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Through 14 playoff games, Pettersson has six tallies, 11 assists and 33 shots on net. Ten of his 17 points have come with a man advantage.