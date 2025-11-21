Pettersson scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Pettersson's point streak is up to five games (four goals, five assists), and this was his first performance in that span that didn't feature multiple points. The 27-year-old's been streaky in the past, but if this recent uptick on offense sticks, his buy-low window in fantasy won't last long. Pettersson has seven goals, 20 points (eight on the power play), 39 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 24 hits and a minus-5 rating through 22 appearances this season.