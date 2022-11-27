Pettersson scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Pettersson has racked up five goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old's tally gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead in the second period Saturday. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 25 points (eight on the power play), 70 shots, 25 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 21 contests.