Pettersson scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.
Pettersson moved one step closer to the century mark -- his tally was his 99th point of the campaign. Since the start of March, he's racked up 23 points in 19 contests. Pettersson has 38 goals, 61 helpers, nine shorthanded points, 24 power-play points, 246 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-16 rating through 77 outings overall.
