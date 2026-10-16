Pettersson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Pettersson has found a scoring touch early in 2026-27, earning three goals over nine games. The 22-year-old defenseman is seeing steady playing time in a top-four role, and he's topped the 20-minute mark in two of his last three outings. He's added totals of 10 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, so he could have some appeal in deeper formats for his non-scoring work.