Pettersson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Buffalo, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson is set to miss his third straight game due to the injury. He has eight goals and 22 points in 28 appearances this season. He was considered doubtful for the match against the Sabres, so his absence doesn't come as a surprise, but Pettersson might not be gone for too much longer -- he's expected to travel with the Canucks on their upcoming five-game road trip, which means there's still a chance he plays Sunday in New Jersey.