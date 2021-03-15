Pettersson (upper body) didn't join the Canucks for their four-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Pettersson's next chance to return is March 22 against the Jets. He still ranks third on the team with 10 goals despite missing the last five games. J.T. Miller is expected to stay at center until Pettersson gains medical clearance.
