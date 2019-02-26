Pettersson earned a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

The standout rookie went without a point in the previous two games, but found his way back to the scoresheet in this contest. Pettersson has 56 points in 52 games this season, with 16 of those points coming with the man advantage. The success of the Canucks' playoff push rests on the shoulders of the fifth overall pick from 2017.