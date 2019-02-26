Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches 30th helper
Pettersson earned a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
The standout rookie went without a point in the previous two games, but found his way back to the scoresheet in this contest. Pettersson has 56 points in 52 games this season, with 16 of those points coming with the man advantage. The success of the Canucks' playoff push rests on the shoulders of the fifth overall pick from 2017.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers goal, assist•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Hits 50-point plateau•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Converts on power play in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Comes up big in return•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...