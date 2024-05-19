Pettersson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

This was Pettersson's second straight game with a helper, but he still hasn't been producing at the expected level. For the postseason, he's at six points, 20 shots, 23 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances. He's at least looked a little better since moving to the wing alongside Elias Lindholm.