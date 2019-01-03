Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches hat trick in Ottawa
Petterson scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Senators.
His second tally of the night came on the power play, Petterson's sixth goal and 13th point on the season with the man advantage. The 20-year-old's been everything the Canucks could have hoped for so far after selecting him with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, and he's blowing away the competition in the rookie scoring race with 22 goals and 42 points through his first 37 NHL games.
