Pettersson had an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

It was a quiet game for the Canucks' top line until the third period. Pettersson's assist came on the second of Brock Boeser's two goals in the period, which was the last tally of the game. Coming off of back-to-back 66-point campaigns, Pettersson has established himself as a near point-per-game player through two seasons. The 22-year-old Swede should be able to produce a 50-point campaign in 2020-21 if all goes well.