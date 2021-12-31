Pettersson posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Kings.

Pettersson has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games (two goals, two assists). The Swede had the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's game-tying goal in the third period. Pettersson is up to six tallies, 11 helpers, 74 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 33 outings. He's been stuck in a third-line role lately, but his power-play role should keep him productive enough to help in fantasy.