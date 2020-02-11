Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches two points
Pettersson scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
The Swede set up Brandon Sutter's first-period tally and then scored in the second. Pettersson's goal chased Predators starter Pekka Rinne from the contest. Through 56 games, the 21-year-old center is up to 24 tallies, 33 assists, 138 shots and a plus-12 rating.
