Pettersson had two assists in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The helpers give Pettersson seven overall, which puts him in the same class as Daniel Sedin (2014-15) and Henrik Sedin (2013-14) as the only Canucks in the past 35 seasons to pick up six or more apples in their first four games of the season. Pettersson is off to an incredible start to the season and is quieting detractors who didn't think he was worthy of a first-round fantasy pick. His eight points (one goal, seven assists) have him on top of the NHL alongside Alex DeBrincat.