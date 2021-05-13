Pettersson (upper body) won't be available for Vancouver's final five games of the campaign, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Canucks were hopeful Pettersson would be able to return before the end of the season, but with nothing to play for, they've decided to shut the 22-year-old Swede down for the year. Pettersson is, however, expected to be ready for next season's training camp. The fifth overall pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft was limited to just 26 games due to injury this campaign, but he was his usual productive self when in the lineup, racking up 10 goals, 21 points and 63 shots on net over that span.