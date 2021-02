Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pettersson had a hand in the opening tally by Bo Horvat. Later in the first period, Pettersson scored to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead, but that was the end of their offense for the game. The multi-point effort has him up to eight goals and 10 assists in 23 contests this season.