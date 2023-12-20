Pettersson scored a goal and an assist on six shots in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Pettersson opened the scoring Tuesday, beating Juuse Saros off the rush with a wrist shot. The Swedish forward would also pick up a helper on Pius Suter's goal. Pettersson now has points in back-to-back games and points in four of his last six games with seven points in that span. After slowing down offensively towards the end of November, Pettersson has picked up right where he started with 11 points in nine games in December as he continues to be one of the elite offensive forwards.