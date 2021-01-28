Pettersson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Pettersson's assist came on a drop pass to Quinn Hughes, who set up J.T. Miller for a one-timer on the Canucks go-ahead goal in the second period. Pettersson struck later in the second on the power play for his second tally of the season. The Swede's gotten off to a slow start with just four points in nine appearances. The multi-point effort could be the start of a bigger surge for the 22-year-old, or it could just be a product of playing the North Division's basement-dwelling team.