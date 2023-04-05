Pettersson scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Pettersson opened the scoring at 4:31 of the first period on a feed from Andrei Kuzmenko. The tally was a quick response to the end of Pettersson's 14-game point streak, which was snapped Sunday against the Kings. The 24-year-old is up to 37 tallies, 97 points, 243 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 64 hits and a plus-14 rating through 75 outings. It's still plausible he could finish the campaign with 100-plus points since the Canucks have five games left.