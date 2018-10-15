Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Out at least one week
Pettersson (concussion) is traveling with the team, but will not play for at least seven to 10 days, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
This is a blow to the Canucks, as the young Swede was already a vital cog in their offense. Through five games to start the season the fifth-overall pick from the 2017 Draft had five goals and three assists. Given the nature of concussions, and also given how vital Pettersson is to the future of this rebuilding team, it could be a longer than 10 days before we see him back on the ice.
