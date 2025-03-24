Pettersson (undisclosed) returned to Vancouver and will miss the remainder of the team's road trip this week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Monday.

That timeline rules out Pettersson for the next four games, starting with Monday's matchup versus New Jersey. He had three goals and six assists during a six-game point streak before getting hurt in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. With Pettersson and Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) unavailable, Pius Suter will center the top line, while Aatu Raty and Linus Karlsson will occupy bottom-six roles against the Devils.