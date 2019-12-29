Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Passes 40-point plateau
Pettersson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
With the two-point effort, Pettersson is up to 41 points in 39 games this season. His game-winner came just 19 seconds after Tyler Toffoli tied the game in the third period. The 21-year-old has potted five deciding tallies this year, and also has 102 shots on goal and 17 power-play points. He's posted multiple points in three of his last four contests.
