Pettersson tallied a goal and four assists in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Blues.

This was Pettersson's second five-point performance of his young career, and according to Sportsnet, he became the first Canuck to do so since Alexander Mogilny in the 1995-96 season. Pettersson now has 30 points in 26 games, as well as a commanding 11-point lead in the rookie scoring race. The 2017 fifth overall selection continues to impress and exceed expectations.