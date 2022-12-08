Pettersson scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

For the second game in a row, Pettersson secured a win in overtime. He's notched two goals and five assists over his last three games, and he's arguably been the Canucks' best player throughout the year. The 24-year-old has 13 goals (two game-winners), 34 points, 87 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 27 contests.