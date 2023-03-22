Pettersson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pettersson stretched his point streak to nine games when he helped out on J.T. Miller's second tally of the contest. During the streak, Pettersson has racked up five goals and eight helpers. The 24-year-old now has 89 points (21 on the power play), 223 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances in a season that's seen him ascend from good to great.