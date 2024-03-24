Pettersson notched two assists during Saturday's 4-2 win over Calgary.

Pettersson provided both primary assists on Nils Hoglander's opening two goals of the game and while also adding two hits, one shot on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in 19:44 of ice time. For the month of March, Pettersson has been on a point-a-game pace as he has provided four goals and five assists over nine games played. With 84 points in 71 games played and sitting at 11th in NHL scoring, Petterson is a top-tier center and a must-start fantasy player.