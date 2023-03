Pettersson recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Pettersson grabbed a helper on Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play tally late in the first period before setting up Kuzemnko again in the third. The 24-year-old Pettersson now has seven goals and 12 assists throughout his 13-game point streak. He's up to 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists) in 72 games, blowing past his previous career high of 68.