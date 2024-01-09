Pettersson notched two goals and two assists in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers.

Pettersson picked up a pair of assists in the Canucks' three-goal first period before dangling around Igor Shesterkin for a goal in the second, extending Vancouver's lead to 4-2. Pettersson would add a second goal and a fourth point with an empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old center now has four goals and seven points in his last two games, as he's gotten off to a blistering start on Vancouver's east coast road trip. Overall, Pettersson's up to 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) through 40 games this season.