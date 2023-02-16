Pettersson logged two assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Pettersson has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games in February, racking up four goals and four helpers this month. One of his assists Wednesday came on the power play. The 24-year-old center is now two points shy of matching his career high from last season. He's at 25 goals, 41 helpers, 174 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 53 appearances in 2022-23.