Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Pettersson's tally gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead at 10:49 of the first period, and it wound up being the game-winner. He later set up the second of Brock Boeser's goals in the game. The 22-year-old Pettersson has seen his offense spark to life with four points in his last two outings. He's up to three goals, six points, 23 shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests overall.