Pettersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Pettersson saw an eight-game point streak end in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens, but he didn't let it turn into a slump. He set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second period. Pettersson is one of three Canucks, along with Miller and Quinn Hughes, leading the NHL with 26 points after Wednesday's action. Pettersson has seven goals, 19 helpers, 12 power-play points, 39 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 16 appearances.