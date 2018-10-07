Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Posts second straight multi-point night
Pettersson recorded two goals, an assist and five shots on goal in a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Saturday.
Although it's an extremely small sample size, the rookie is off to a fantastic start with multiple points in each of the first two games. However, the 20-year-old is playing under 13 minutes per game, so this kind of production is unlikely to continue much longer. Sell high.
