Pettersson recorded two goals, an assist and five shots on goal in a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Although it's an extremely small sample size, the rookie is off to a fantastic start with multiple points in each of the first two games. However, the 20-year-old is playing under 13 minutes per game, so this kind of production is unlikely to continue much longer. Sell high.

More News
Our Latest Stories