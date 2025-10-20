Pettersson scored a goal on two shots on goal and blocked three shots during 18:37 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Pettersson is finally on the goal-scoring board, getting the Canucks started right under a minute into the game. The 26-year-old now has three points on the season in six games, more in line with the top-line pivot's disastrous 45-point season from last year than the 89-point season he had two years ago. What Pettersson will show up the rest of the year remains to be seen, but it certainly was a good sign to see him score Sunday.