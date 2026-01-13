Pettersson scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Pettersson has scored in four of the last eight games, totaling five points in that span. The 27-year-old has been under 19 minutes of ice time in three of the last four contests, which may be something to keep an eye on -- he's the Canucks' top center, and it's not like the team is swimming in the deep end down the middle. For the season, Pettersson is up to 12 goals, 27 points, 76 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 32 hits and a minus-14 rating over 37 appearances.