Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Pots power-play goal
Pettersson deposited his 27th goal of the season while on the power play in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.
Pettersson added three shots on goal and two PIM but also went minus-2 in the contest. The rookie center has 59 points in 60 games, with 17 of those points coming on the man advantage.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back on bench•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Heads to room after high hit•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Slowing down late in season•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches 30th helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers goal, assist•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Hits 50-point plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...