Pettersson had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over Toronto.

His goal, which was his 25th of the season, was a tap-in on the power play at the mid-point of the third to put the Orcas up 6-4. His assist also came on the power play. Pettersson is on a modest three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist), and all three snipes have come with the man advantage. He's been especially prolific on the power play this season with 23 PPP, including nine PPG (46 games). Petterson's best production with the extra man came in 2020-21 when he scored 10 goals and totaled 27 points in 80 games. That number is about to be obliterated.