Pettersson scored a power-play goal and added a trio of assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

The Swedish center set up two of Brock Boeser's goals as well as a Bo Horvat tally before scoring one of his own, which came in the third period. Pettersson added five shots on goal and three hits. The four-point night puts the 20-year-old at four goals and 18 points in 12 games, including 12 points in his last five outings.