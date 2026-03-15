Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Practices Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pettersson (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, and he expects to play against Florida on Tuesday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.
Pettersson left Saturday's 5-2 loss to Seattle after slamming into the boards. However, he declared himself good to go after Sunday's practice. Pettersson has two goals, eight points, 37 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and 105 hits over 56 appearances this season.
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