Pettersson recorded a hat trick on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Pettersson scored twice in the second period, including once on the power play, and he added an empty-netter in the third to send hats to the Rogers Arena ice. It was just the second hat trick of the 24-year-old's career. He's been electric to begin the season, earning multiple points six times in nine outings. Pettersson is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 20 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating. He's earned seven of his 16 points with the man advantage while serving on the top power-play unit.