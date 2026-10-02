Pettersson scored a power-play goal, added two assists and doled out eight hits in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Both of Pettersson's tallies this season have come on the power play. The Oilers' defense isn't anything to write home about, but Pettersson starting the year with four points over two games should give him some confidence. Prior to his plunge on offense over the last two seasons, he displayed point-per-game potential. It may be tough to get to that level this year, but it's worth it for fantasy managers to see if they can buy low on the 27-year-old if he's setting the foundation for a rebound year.