Pettersson scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the struggling Sabres.

Pettersson continues to pile up his multi-point efforts, earning his sixth in 18 appearances Tuesday. The 24-year-old center has collected 14 points in his past 11 outings. Pettersson, who scored on his lone shot Tuesday, converted his first goal in four outings 31 seconds into the second period, extending the Canucks' lead to 3-1. He added two blocks in 18:49 of ice time during the win.