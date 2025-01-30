Pettersson notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Pettersson has a helper in consecutive contests. It's the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games since a five-game streak from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6. The 26-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 21 assists, 86 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating through 44 appearances. Pettersson is at risk of missing the 60-point mark if he continues to struggle -- he's reached that threshold in all but one campaign in his career, with the exception being 2020-21, when he was limited to 26 of 56 games.