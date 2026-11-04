Pettersson notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Pettersson's six-game point streak got snapped Saturday against the Maple Leafs. He bounced right back, which is a great sign for a player who has had too many extended slumps in recent years. Pettersson is now at four goals, 14 assists, 24 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 outings. A point-per-game pace and well-rounded production is Pettersson at his best, but cautious fantasy managers may still want to sell high.