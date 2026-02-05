Pettersson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pettersson ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old defenseman has seen steady usage during this latest NHL stint, but the offense hasn't followed yet. He's at two goals, eight points, 26 shots on net, 85 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 47 appearances. He was not shipped down to the AHL following this contest, so it's possible Pettersson will remain with the big club and rest during the Olympic break.