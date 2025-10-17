Pettersson notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Pettersson has had a quiet start to the season with two assists and four shots on net over four contests. The 26-year-old has added six hits, eight blocks and an even plus-minus rating, but as the team's top-line center, the expectation is for more offense. Fantasy managers will appreciate his non-scoring production, as long as his shot volume and efficiency improve.