Pettersson (lower body) went minus-2 with two PIM, a hit and a blocked shots in 19:10 during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Pettersson missed only one game with the injury. While he posted a second straight scoreless outing, the Swede has 55 points in as many games this season. He's added 136 shots, a plus-10 rating and 52 hits.