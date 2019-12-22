Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Racks up two more points
Pettersson scored a goal and supplied an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Pettersson scored just 44 seconds after Jake Guentzel got the Penguins on the board in the second period. The Swede then set up Brock Boeser's insurance marker in the third. Pettersson has put up consecutive multi-point outings for the third time this year. The 21-year-old has 17 goals and 39 points in 37 contests.
