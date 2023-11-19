Pettersson managed an assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Pettersson reached the 20-assist mark with his helper on a Quinn Hughes tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Pettersson has a goal and two helpers over his last three games, and that's actually a slower pace compared to how he started November. He's up to 28 points, 42 shots on net, 26 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances this season.