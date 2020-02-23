Pettersson potted a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Pettersson struck 46 seconds into the third period to put the Canucks ahead 6-1 at the time. The Swede has only slightly dropped his scoring pace in February, with four goals and three assists in his last nine games. He's at 25 tallies, 59 points, 149 shots and a plus-16 rating in 60 appearances this year.